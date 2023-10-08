NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –

Calm conditions stick with us through the mid morning. Winds are relatively calm, making way for a beautiful start to day 2 of Balloon Fiesta.

Winds look good for Mass Ascension once again this morning with relatively calm southerly winds at the surface, shifting more northerly aloft. Temperatures are in the low 50s across the metro with cooler air in the mid 30s to upper 40s across northern New Mexico and milder temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s across southern New Mexico.

Throughout the day temperatures will climb into the mid 70s with calm winds. Warm weather will stick around into early next week. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible across the southwest mountains and northern New Mexico, but most areas will stay dry. A cold front sweeps across the state Wednesday into Thursday next week, bringing with it windier weather through Thursday. It will also bring rain and mountain snow chances to northern New Mexico. Quieter and cooler weather again arrives by Friday. That quiet weather should stick around into the last weekend of Balloon Fiesta.