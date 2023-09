ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person was killed in a shooting at the Vista Grande Apartments in northeast Albuquerque Friday night, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Officers in the Foothills Area Command responded shortly after 10 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the apartment complex at 12801 Copper Ave. NE. A male victim was found dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating. This story will be updated as new information comes in.