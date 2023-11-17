ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department on Friday identified a man who was injured in an officer-involved shooting Thursday on 98th Street and Central Avenue

Efren Ramirez, 35, was shot by APD Auto Theft detectives Thursday afternoon following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle and a foot chase that ended when he turned and pointed a handgun at officers, police said. Ramirez was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition, police said in a news release Friday.

Police said Ramirez was driving a silver, 2008 Toyota Tacoma in northeast Albuquerque Thursday. Police said the vehicle was stolen from a storage unit along with 11 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Detectives have been investigating the stolen vehicle and guns since Oct. 24, 2023.

Detectives found the vehicle on Thursday in the area of Lomas Boulevard and San Mateo Boulevard NE. Police said detectives attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle and the two individuals inside fled from police. APD’s helicopter followed the vehicle to 6501 Americas Parkway, NE where it stopped and one of the individuals got out.

The driver then took off and drove to the parking lot of a strip mall located at 100 98th St., NW. Police said Ramirez got out of the vehicle and went down an alley with a gun in his possession. Officers reportedly told Ramirez to drop the gun multiple times, but police said he did not comply.

One detective fired a less-lethal, 40mm launcher that hit Ramirez. At one point, Ramirez pointed a gun in the direction of the detectives. Four detectives fired their weapons and hit Ramirez several times. The Multi-Agency Task Force, which includes investigators from APD, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the New Mexico State Police, is investigating the incident.