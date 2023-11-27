ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is using an app to help first responders and community members who may be dealing with emergencies.

The “Smart911” app allows residents to create a profile, enter medical information, provide who’s living at a specific address, and anything else that might be relevant during a call for service.

Albuquerque residents interested in creating a profile can do so by clicking here or through the Smart911 app available on the Google Play store or Apple App Store