ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was sentenced to prison for drug trafficking and federal firearms offenses.

Leonardo Garcia, 39, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing cocaine and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime on March 17.

According to court records, on the morning of Sept. 8, 2021, Drug Enforcement Administration agents arrived at Garcia’s residence ahead of executing a search warrant. While waiting, agents saw Garcia conduct multiple transactions out of his home.

When agents executed the search warrant, Garcia was arrested. A search of his home revealed 3,594.3 grams of cocaine and multiple firearms. In his plea agreement, Garcia admitted that he possessed the cocaine with the intent of distributing it.

Upon his release from prison, Garcia will be subject to 5 years of supervised release.