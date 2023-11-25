Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will be in effect until 1 PM Saturday. This is when you can expect quickly deteriorating road conditions due to snow. Rain and snow showers will continue across central and northern New Mexico through late morning into the early afternoon hours with southern New Mexico seeing a few spotty rain showers, but mostly dry skies. The storm will move out by Saturday night, leaving Sunday dry, cold and sunny.

Clouds will move back into the state Monday, keeping temperatures chilly, however we remain dry as we head through the first half of the week with another storm system potentially moving in late week. It is still too far out for any specifics, but northern New Mexico and southern Colorado could see another round of snow and rain showers.