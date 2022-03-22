EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Two stranded migrants — a mother and her adult son — lighted a fire in a remote area of Arizona near the border, just enough for rescue crews to spot them from miles away Friday evening.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew spotted the fire while searching for a group of migrants on the east side of the Sierra Pinta Mountains in an AS350 helicopter, or ASTAR.

The aircrew said the fire was in an area with no lights, and, suspecting someone was in trouble, responded.

Upon arrival, the aircrew determined that two individuals were in distress and notified them that a U.S. Border Patrol agent would eventually come to get them.

Due to its remoteness, it would’ve taken border agents from the Ajo Station hours to arrive, so the aircrew landed the chopper to assess the individuals and give them water.

The migrants said they were part of a group of five that had crossed the border illegally eight days prior. The others left them behind because they could not keep up.

The pair said they had not had water in five days, and the woman also said she had pain in her legs and had difficulty walking.

Several hours passed before border agents arrived and took the pair to the Ajo Border Patrol Station.

“The aircrew’s diligence and professionalism certainly saved the persons’ lives,” said Douglas Murray, director of Air Operations for the Yuma Air Branch. “The remote and extreme terrain of the Sonoran Desert, the lack of water and the injuries are fully capable of producing deadly results for the pair. But not in this case.”