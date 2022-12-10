(STACKER) – It’s that time of year again when travelers start planning for holiday travel—if they haven’t already started. After a couple of arduous years of restrictions and continued inflation, Americans are especially determined to get a glimpse of new scenery and travel out of town to visit loved ones.

Bounce compiled a list of travel tips for the holiday season using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics and the Department of Transportation.

Air travel in 2022 has indeed returned with a vengeance, and demand for air travel has increased markedly. Flight costs around Thanksgiving time are up 43% from 2021, according to the travel app Hopper.

In fact, from 2017 to 2021, prices typically increased in the fourth quarter of the year compared to the third quarter. Prices are also inching their way back up to pre-pandemic prices over the past two years. Soaring flight prices aren’t the only thing to be concerned about—Delta Airlines pilots recently voted to strike if unable to reach an agreement with the carrier. The potential strike wouldn’t be immediate as the pilots must have permission first from the National Mediation Board. Still, it’s enough to have nerves on edge and travelers wondering if other air carriers will follow suit.