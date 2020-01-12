Tiny Philippine volcano ejects smoke and ash, villagers flee

Taal Volcano spews ash and smoke during an eruption as seen from Cavite province, south of Manila, Philippines on Sunday. Jan. 12, 2020. (Jogs Danao/AP Photo)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – A tiny Philippine volcano has belched steam, ash and small rocks, prompting residents to flee from nearby villages and authorities to raise the danger level.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Taal Volcano in Batangas province south of Manila blasted steam and ash up to 1 kilometer into the sky on Sunday amid signs of its growing restiveness in recent months.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Authorities have also recorded a swarm of earthquakes, some of them felt with rumbling sounds, and a slight inflation of the volcano edifice.

One of the world’s smallest volcanoes, Taal is one of about two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines.