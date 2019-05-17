Tickets now available for Zoo Music and Summer Nights concert series

The ABQ BioPark has announced that tickets are now on sale for another season of Zoo Music and Summer Nights.

The Zoo Music concert series brings a variety of regional, national, and international musicians to the zoo in Albuquerque. Summer Nights concerts feature local and regional talent that perform at the Botanic Garden.

Both Zoo Music and Summer Nights are rain or shine events. Those attending the events are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs as all events have lawn seating.

Tickets for the concerts are $12 for adults, $6 for seniors and children. Those 2-years-old and younger receive free admission. Zoo Music takes place on Fridays from June 14 through July 19 at 7 p.m.

Summer Nights performances will occur on Thursdays from June 13 through July 19.

Click here for tickets to concerts at the Zoo Music and Summer Nights series.