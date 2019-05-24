Thursday Food Truck Fest returns for the summer

The wind didn’t stop people from coming out and enjoying opening day of Thursday Food Truck Fest at Alvarado Park in Albuquerque.

Neighbors are invited to hang out at the park near San Mateo and Constitution every Thursday, listen to live music, and enjoy food from all sorts of different local food trucks.

“What I’ve heard from people is that they really look forward to this evening. It’s not a huge event, but they really enjoy it,” said Darcy Bushnell with the neighborhood association.

Thursday Food Truck Fest continues through mid-August.