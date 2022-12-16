ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department (APD) Chief Harold Medina said he wants the Legislative Finance Committee to support Mayor Keller’s ‘Metro Crime Initiative.’ This is so the department can get through a massive backlog of warrants.

APD has arrested 280 people on felony warrants in the last couple of weeks, but Chief Medina said it’s not even making a dent in their backlog.

Right now, there are close to 5,000 active felony warrants and more than 62,000 misdemeanor warrants in the county.

He said there is even a backlog for entering warrants into the court system. Felony warrants can take up to three days, and misdemeanors can take more than four months