Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US

A boy carries a portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in the U.S. airstrike in Iraq, prior to the Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, Friday Jan. 3, 2020. Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation” for the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Tehran’s top general and the architect of its interventions across the Middle East, as tensions soared in the wake of the targeted killing. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

BAGHDAD (AP) – Thousands of mourners are marching in a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran’s top general and Iraqi militant leaders killed in a U.S. airstrike.

The protesters are chanting “America is the great Satan.” Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force and mastermind of its regional security strategy, was killed in an airstrike Friday near the Iraqi capital’s airport.

Iran has vowed harsh retaliation, raising fears of an all-out war. U.S. President Donald Trump says he ordered the strike to prevent a conflict.

The U.S. and Iran have been sliding toward an open conflict since Trump withdrew the U.S. from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Saudi Arabia has called for de-escalation, warning of “unbearable consequences.”