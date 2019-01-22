Third judge now hearing case for Nehemiah Griego

A third judge began hearing the Nehemiah Griego case Tuesday.

In 2013, Griego shot and killed his parents and his three younger siblings. He was 15 years old and sentenced as a juvenile.

A judge is supposed to decide whether Griego has been rehabilitated enough for release, or if he should be sentenced as an adult.

Judge John Romero and then Judge Cindy Leos were assigned the case, but both recused themselves.

The case now belongs to Judge Alisa Hart.

Tuesday, both sides asked the judge to start the hearing where it left off last month.

The state had rested its case and it was the defense’s turn to make theirs.

Judge Hart says she will review the case and hold another hearing next month.

Related Coverage: