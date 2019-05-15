Thieves burrow through Nob Hill business; owners call out Mayor on crime

An iconic Albuquerque business in Nob Hill is fed up with crime. They were hit this weekend after burglars tore through one of their walls to get in.

The owners of Lilly Barrack say crime has gone up and police presence has gone down over the last few years in Nob Hill, and now they want a change. “Ugh, utter disarray,” said Lilly Barrack owner, Lilly Barrack. “Everything was turned over, the cash register was completely empty.”

Between 6:30 p.m. Saturday night and early Monday morning, jewelry store Lilly Barrack near Central and Bryn Mawr in Nob Hill, was rummaged through by thieves in a manner different than most.

“They busted this window and just reached in and undid the latch,” Leeds said. “And opened the entire window up and crawled in.”

The crooks then proceeded to break through a double-bolted door and burrow through the walls to break inside of the jewelry store.

“It never occurred to me that they would actually come through sheetrock to get in,” Leeds said.

They made off with thousands of dollars worth of one-of-a-kind jewelry. Owner Jaime Leeds says she’s fed up with the crime and is calling for a change.

“We need more officers, the mayor needs to quit saying crime has dropped,” Leeds said. “I have been in this location for 14 years, but only within the last three has it been so bad. I can’t keep up, small businesses can’t thrive in this.”

Neighboring businesses in Nob Hill agree. They want the city to get more boots on the ground.

“The bike patrol as it currently stands is insufficient,” said Robert Steinberg, owner of Stone Mountain Bead Gallery. “That’s a lot of territory for two guys. There should be eight guys, ten guys, a lot more than two.”

“You never see a police officer unless there’s a crime,” said Robert Herrington, owner of Town House Antique Mall. “I think that if there was a more significant presence at night, it might deter some of it.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to Mayor Keller’s office for comment and to see how many officers were on patrol in the area this weekend. They said to contact the Albuquerque Police Department, which did not respond by airtime.

The owners say APD did have three cop cars in the area on Saturday night, but they say that isn’t even close to enough.