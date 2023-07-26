SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Days before opening night, a young theater troupe is left scrambling, after crooks made off with a truck filled with thousands of dollars worth of production materials. Now the theater company is asking for the public’s help to recover the priceless items.

Pandemonium Productions Executive Artistic Director, Chris Leslie is well-known in the Santa Fe theater world. Operating Pandemonium Productions for youth for over two decades, Leslie saID he’s made thousands of dollars worth of hand-made costumes, set decor, and other production materials. “I build all of the scenery and do all of the props, I make all of that for the kids and that is just a passion of mine that I like to do,” said Leslie.

After months of prep and close to a hundred hours of rehearsal, the company of the Little Mermaid was ready for the big show. But four days before opening night, Leslie said crooks stole his truck right out of his home driveway taking off with props and costumes.

“Vaporized, poof, it was gone and you’re just devastated. I don’t know what somebody would do with a giant painted plywood seashell decorated with a bunch of pool noodles that looked like coral, but they may be able to do something with three totes full of small men’s shoes or small men’s boots,” said Leslie.

Despite the unfortunate turn of events, Leslie said cast and crew members made do with what materials they had left. “The show must go on right? So, we made it go on.” As for the crooks, Leslie has a message for them. You’re an evil person, you didn’t need to do that to a bunch of little children. We’ll have to replace it, it’s just something that our company needs desperately to help us and help other community members,” Leslie said.

Leslie has filed a police report and said he will be beefing up security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.