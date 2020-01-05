The Latest: US killing of Soleimani shakes Mideast markets

BEIRUT (AP) – Major stock markets in the Middle East are trading down on fears of a conflict between Iran and the U.S. after an American drone strike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
The Boursa Kuwait closed down 4%. The Dubai Financial Market closed down just over 3%. Riyadh’s Tadawul was down 1.7% as trading continued. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange fell 1.42%. Meanwhile, oil prices continued to rise.
Brent crude traded up 3.5% to $68.60 a barrel. Early Sunday, as Iran threatened “harsh retaliation,” President Donald Trump tweeted the U.S. was prepared to strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans are harmed.