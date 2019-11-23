The Latest: Trump says he doesn’t expect to be impeached

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, on youth vaping and the electronic cigarette epidemic. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he does not expect to be impeached, claiming Democrats have “absolutely nothing” incriminating, despite days of public testimony by witnesses who said Trump withheld aid from Ukraine to press the country to investigate his political rivals.

Trump told “Fox & Friends” on Friday, “I think it’s very hard to impeach you when they have absolutely nothing.” Trump said if the House did vote to impeach him, he would welcome a trial in the Senate.

Witnesses including State Department officials, current and former U.S. ambassadors and a former White House Russia analyst provided evidence in the House impeachment public hearings.

Testimony indicated Trump explicitly ordered U.S. government officials to work with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani (joo-lee-AH’-nee) on matters related to Ukraine, a country deeply dependent on Washington’s help to fend off Russian aggression.

But Trump says he was only holding back aid to root out corruption in Ukraine.