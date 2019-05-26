The Latest: Trump is ringside for sumo wrestling in Japan

President Donald Trump is sitting ringside at an annual summer sumo wrestling championship in Tokyo.



Trump is in a low-back chair, breaking the custom of sitting cross-legged on a mat.



The president, first lady Melania Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, are joining an estimated 11,500 people who are in the arena to see Sunday’s event.



Trump plans to step into the ring after the match to become the first American president to present a trophy to the champion. The White House has dubbed the trophy “The President’s Cup.” It stands 54 inches tall and weighs in at more than 60 pounds.



The Japan Sumo Association instituted some safety precautions because of Trump, including halving the number of same-day tickets sold. Ticket holders also are having their bags checked at the entrance, and canned and bottled drinks are banned.



The throwing of zabuton cushions that participants sit on – something that’s traditionally done to express disappointment – also is banned.