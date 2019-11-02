The Latest: Trump cites impeachment in Miss. campaign pitch

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump points to the crowd while speaking at a rally Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – President Donald Trump is citing the House impeachment inquiry as a reason that voters in Mississippi should vote for a Republican candidate for governor.

Trump is in Mississippi trying to shore up Republican support for Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves.

Trump says of the impeachment inquiry that “it always helps when you didn’t do anything wrong.”

But he adds, “We’re going to send a signal by sending a terrific new Republican governor to Jackson.”

Democratic candidate Jim Hood is wrapping up his fourth term as attorney general and making it a competitive race in a conservative Deep South state where Trump is popular.