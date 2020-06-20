The Latest: Statue of Confederate general toppled in DC

Protesters have toppled the only statue of a Confederate general in the nation’s capital and set it on fire.

Cheering demonstrators jumped up and down as the 11-foot (3.4-meter) statue of Albert Pike – wrapped with chains – fell backward and landed in a pile of dust.

Protesters then set a bonfire and stood around it while chanting, “No justice, no peace!” and “No racist police!” Police were on the scene, but didn’t intervene.

President Donald Trump quickly tweeted about the toppling, calling out D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and writing: “The DC police are not doing their job as they watched a statue be ripped down and burn.”