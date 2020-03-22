The Latest: Russia sending medical aid to Italy

Tourists, wearing face masks, pose for a selfie in downtown Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. In Europe, an expanding cluster in northern Italy is eyed as a source for transmissions of the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MOSCOW (AP) – Nine hulking Il-76 cargo planes are being loaded at the Chkalovsky military airport in Moscow as Russia prepares to send medical personnel and supplies to Italy to help the country’s efforts against the coronavirus.

The mission is to begin Sunday, one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin offered the aid in a telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The mission will include eight mobile medical teams along with medical equipment and aerosol disinfection trucks.