The Latest: Riot police out in force for Hong Kong march

A protester throws a rock at a riot police van as it leaves a road in Hong Kong, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Hundreds of silver-haired activists joined young Hong Kong protesters for a unity rally Saturday, vowing that their monthslong movement will not fade away until there is greater democracy in the Chinese territory. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

HONG KONG (AP) – Thousands of people are taking to the streets of Hong Kong under the watch of riot police to demand more democracy and an investigation into the use of force to suppress the six-month-long anti-government demonstrations.

Both hardened protesters and parents with children were marching Sunday near Hong Kong’s waterfront on the Kowloon side of Victoria Harbour.

Many held up a hand to indicate the five demands of the movement.

Police in riot gear were out in force for the third march of the day – and the one where violence seemed most likely.

The protesters want to keep up pressure on city leader Carrie Lam after pro-democracy candidates won a landslide victory in a district council election a week ago.

Lam has said she’ll accelerate dialogue but has not yielded any ground since the vote.