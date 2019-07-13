The Latest: Power out in city nearest Tropical Storm Barry

FILE – This file satellite image provided by NASA and taken by U.S. astronaut Christina Koch on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the International Space Station, shows Tropical Storm Barry as it bears down on Texas, Louisiana, Alabama and the panhandle of Florida as it makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico. Barry could harm the Gulf Coast environment in a number of ways. But scientists say it’s hard to predict how severe the damage will be. (Christina Koch/NASA via AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The city closest to where Tropical Storm Barry is predicted to make landfall is already seeing power outages.

Some Louisiana parishes around Morgan City were reporting more than half their customers without electricity around daybreak Saturday.

A long day in Morgan City started with on and off rain. People were using cellphones to see in the dark and opening doors and windows to let the warm, sticky tropical air circulate.

Barry’s center is expected to slowly move onshore near Morgan City later Saturday.

East of Morgan City in New Orleans, only scattered showers and a light breeze stirred up the famous French Quarter. But forecasters warned that heavy rains and possible flooding were coming within hours.

In the New Orleans suburbs, the storm’s approach filled Lake Pontchartrain 3 feet (1 meter) above typical levels. Winds pushed water onto streets on the north side of the lake near Mandeville.