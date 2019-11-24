The Latest: Pope rides in carbon-free popemobile in Japan

Pope Francis greets the faithful from his popemobile as he arrives for Mass at the National stadium in Bangkok, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

NAGASAKI, Japan (AP) – Pope Francis rode in a carbon-free popemobile at his Mass in Nagasaki, an appropriate choice in line with his environmental concerns.

Organizers say Francis used a Toyota hydrogen-powered Mirai, customized with a stand and handrails. He will use a similar model while in Tokyo.

The pope held a big Mass at a Nagasaki city baseball stadium. Earlier Sunday, he demanded world leaders renounce atomic weapons and the Cold War-era doctrine of deterrence, and paid respects at a memorial for the 26 martyrs.

Environmental protection is one of Francis’ key agenda items and is also part of the theme of his Japan visit.