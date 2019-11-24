The Latest: Pope rides in carbon-free popemobile in Japan

Pope Francis

Pope Francis greets the faithful from his popemobile as he arrives for Mass at the National stadium in Bangkok, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

NAGASAKI, Japan (AP) – Pope Francis rode in a carbon-free popemobile at his Mass in Nagasaki, an appropriate choice in line with his environmental concerns.

Organizers say Francis used a Toyota hydrogen-powered Mirai, customized with a stand and handrails. He will use a similar model while in Tokyo.

The pope held a big Mass at a Nagasaki city baseball stadium. Earlier Sunday, he demanded world leaders renounce atomic weapons and the Cold War-era doctrine of deterrence, and paid respects at a memorial for the 26 martyrs.

Environmental protection is one of Francis’ key agenda items and is also part of the theme of his Japan visit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

