The Latest: Police brace as protesters mass in Hong Kong

Police officers stand vigil in heavy rain during a pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. About 1,000 people were taking part in a Christian march through central Hong Kong on Saturday as a 13th straight weekend of pro-democracy protests got underway. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

HONG KONG (AP) – Large crowds of protesters are gathering and marching in central Hong Kong as police ready for possible confrontations near the Chinese government’s main office or elsewhere in the city.

The black-shirted protesters have taken over parts of major roads and intersections Saturday as they rally and march.

Authorities turned down an application for a march to the Chinese government office to mark the fifth anniversary of an Aug. 31 decision by China’s ruling Communist Party against fully democratic elections in Hong Kong.

Police erected barriers, brought out two water cannon trucks and deployed at various locations in riot gear in anticipation of unauthorized demonstrations.