The Latest: New Mexico House approves solvency plan

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The Latest on efforts to fill the New Mexico state budget deficit (all times local):

8:00 p.m.

The New Mexico House of Representatives has approved a $260 million package of budget solvency bills designed to fix a deficit for the current fiscal year and shore up state general fund reserves.

The Democrat-led House on Monday approved a pair of bills that would reduce funding to most local school districts by 2 percent, transfer cash balances from various state accounts to the general fund and reduce some agency spending.

Republican House members voted along party lines against a bill including funding cuts to performance-based school programs and a closing fund to offset costs for business relocations and expansions.

The Senate has approved similar bills but still must sign off on the House amendments.

