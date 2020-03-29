The Latest: Nations scramble to evacuate citizens from Bali

Officials spray disinfectant to prevent the new coronavirus at a beach in Bali, Indonesia, Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Countries are scrambling to evacuate their citizens stranded amid the coronavirus crisis while vacationing on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali after airlines canceled thousands of flights and more countries enforce travel restrictions.

The total number of stranded tourists in Bali is not known, but more than 169,000 travelers came to Bali this month alone, according to government data.

The data showed that some 2,500 travelers had extended their visas to avoid penalties for overstaying them before Indonesia’s government granted all tourists automatic extensions last week.

Bali Airport Authority head Elfi Amir said Sunday that the evacuations have been taking place since Thursday through chartered flights from the tourists’ home nations.

