The Latest: Judge to block rules for detained migrant kids

FILE – This undated photo released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows inside of the HHS’ facility at Tornillo, Texas. On Friday, June 28, 2019, border officials were expected to unveil the newest outdoor facility meant to detain immigrant children and families who cross the U.S. border near Yuma, Ariz. Over the last two years, that area has seen a tremendous spike in the number of families and children who travel unaccompanied. (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A U.S. judge says she will block Trump administration rules for the detention of immigrant children, calling them inconsistent with a longstanding agreement that lays out conditions for their custody.

The decision came Friday after a hearing where attorneys for detained immigrant children said the rules would let the U.S. government keep kids locked up indefinitely and in facilities that aren’t licensed by the state.

The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles said the Flores settlement reached in 1997 remains in place and she will issue an injunction blocking the new rules from taking effect.

The longstanding settlement governs the detention conditions for immigrant children caught on the Mexico border.