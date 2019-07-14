The Latest: Hourslong power outage in New York City resolved

Screens in Times Square are black during a widespread power outage, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Authorities say a transformer fire caused a power outage in Manhattan and left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio left the presidential campaign trail in Iowa amid a massive power outage in Manhattan.

Press secretary Freddi Goldstein tweeted just before 10 p.m. Saturday that de Blasio was on his way back to New York City.

Con Edison officials say a substation caused the power failure that began at 6:47 p.m. and affected 73,000 customers for more than three hours in midtown Manhattan and the Upper West Side.

De Blasio tweeted emergency management updates and lauded New Yorkers for responding to the blackout “with that trademark NYC grit and toughness.” He was in Waterloo, Iowa, at the time of the blackout, appearing alongside other presidential candidates at a “Passport to Victory” fundraiser.

He was scheduled to appear at the Progress Iowa Corn Feed on Sunday.