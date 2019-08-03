The Latest: Hong Kong protesters stream past designated end point

A bleeding man is taken away by policemen after attacked by protesters outside Kwai Chung police station in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Protesters clashed with police again in Hong Kong on Tuesday night after reports that some of their detained colleagues would be charged with the relatively serious charge of rioting. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG (AP) – Hong Kong protesters have ignored police warnings and streamed past the designated end point for their Saturday rally.

Protesters filled the roads in a usually bustling market district. The street along the route was completely filled with protesters, while others were reduced to single lanes.

Police warned earlier in the day that those who continued past the pre-approved route would be breaking the law.

Hong Kong’s summer of protest has continued unabated despite the government’s decision to suspend a controversial extradition bill. While the pro-democracy rallies have been largely peaceful, they have increasingly devolved into violent clashes with police after some protesters refused to disperse at assigned times.