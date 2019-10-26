The Latest: GM workers ratify contract, 40-day strike ends

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) – General Motors workers voted 57.2% in favor of a new contract with the company, ending a 40-day strike.
The United Auto Workers union says Friday that the contract was approved 23,389 to 17,501.
The vote means that workers will put down their picket signs and return to their jobs. Some will start as early as Friday night, and some production could resume on Saturday.
Skilled trades workers will begin restarting factories that were shuttered when 49,000 workers walked out on Sept. 16.
The deal includes a mix of wage increases and lump-sum payments and an $11,000 signing bonus. But GM will close three U.S. factories.
The union has decided that it will now bargain with Ford.