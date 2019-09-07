The Latest: Dorian speeds north, buffeting New England coast

Waves pound the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier in Emerald Isle, N.C.,as Hurricane Dorian moves north off the coast. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (AP) – Tropical storm-force winds are ruffling southeastern Massachusetts as Hurricane Dorian continues to move north.

Early Saturday, the center of the weakening Category 1 storm was around 145 miles (233 kilometers) southeast of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and around 410 miles (660 kilometers) southwest of Halifax, Nova Scotia. The storm, which is moving at northeast at around 25 mph (40 kph), is expected to produce hurricane conditions in parts of the Canadian province later Saturday.

The Canadian Hurricane Center has adjusted its warnings for Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Quebec’s Lower North Shore. A hurricane warning is in effect parts of eastern Nova Scotia and western Newfoundland and a hurricane watch is in effect for Prince Edward Island and the Magdalen Islands. A tropical storm warning is in effect for other parts of the Canadian provinces as well as portions of Massachusetts and Maine.

The storm’s top sustained winds are near 85 mph (137 kph).