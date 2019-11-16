The Latest: Diplomat describes Trump ‘investigations’ call

Top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, left, and Career Foreign Service officer George Kent are sworn in prior to testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, during the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump’s efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump was talking so loudly that Ambassador Gordon Sondland had to hold the phone from his ear, which allowed others at a restaurant in Kyiv to overhear a conversation about “investigations” that’s now part of the impeachment inquiry.

That’s according to a person familiar with testimony under way in a closed-door briefing at the Capitol. The person was unauthorized to discuss the proceeding and granted anonymity.

Investigators were interviewing David Holmes, the political counselor at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv, Friday in the impeachment inquiry.

Holmes confirmed he overheard the call at the restaurant, the person says.

The impeachment inquiry centers on Trump’s push for Ukraine to investigate rivals while the administration was withholding military aid to the East European ally.