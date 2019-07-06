The Latest: Cline’s daughter and her friend ‘lit up room’

In this Sept. 6, 2014 photo, Chris Cline speaks with media as Marshall University dedicates the new indoor practice facility as the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington, W.Va. Police in the Bahamas say a helicopter flying from Big Grand Cay island to Fort Lauderdale has crashed, killing seven Americans on board. None of the bodies recovered from the downed helicopter have been identified, but police Supt. Shanta Knowles told The Associated Press on Friday, July 5, 2019, that the missing-aircraft report from Florida said billionaire Chris Cline was on board. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP)

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) – A former teacher of two young women who died in a helicopter crash off the Bahamas described them as inseparable friends and caring and humble students.

Steven Anderson is a social studies teacher at The Benjamin School, a prep school with campuses in south Florida. He said in a statement Friday that 22-year-old Kameron Cline and 21-year-old Britney Searson were excellent students who “lit up the room.”

Cline was the daughter of West Virginia coal magnate Chris Cline, who was also one of the seven U.S. citizens who died when the Augusta AW139 helicopter they were aboard crashed Thursday en route from the Bahamas to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The school also provided notes the girls published to each other in their yearbooks, including one in which Searson said to Cline that she couldn’t wait “to take on the rest of our lives together.”

Searson’s mother declined comment when reached by phone Friday.