The Latest: Cline’s daughter and her friend ‘lit up room’

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) – A former teacher of two young women who died in a helicopter crash off the Bahamas described them as inseparable friends and caring and humble students.
Steven Anderson is a social studies teacher at The Benjamin School, a prep school with campuses in south Florida. He said in a statement Friday that 22-year-old Kameron Cline and 21-year-old Britney Searson were excellent students who “lit up the room.”
Cline was the daughter of West Virginia coal magnate Chris Cline, who was also one of the seven U.S. citizens who died when the Augusta AW139 helicopter they were aboard crashed Thursday en route from the Bahamas to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The school also provided notes the girls published to each other in their yearbooks, including one in which Searson said to Cline that she couldn’t wait “to take on the rest of our lives together.”
Searson’s mother declined comment when reached by phone Friday.