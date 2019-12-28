Texas sheriff: 2 dead, multiple shot in music video ‘ambush’

HOUSTON (AP) – A Texas sheriff says two people were shot and killed and multiple others wounded when a group filming a music video was “ambushed.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says at least eight people were shot Friday night in a residential neighborhood north of Houston.

He said a group had been filming a music video in a parking lot when they were ambushed by “individuals in cars and/or foot that fired shots.” No suspect information was immediately available.

The sheriff says the injuries among the wounded varied, and some were being treated for “very serious injuries.”