Teens volunteer at local nonprofit to help care for horses

Local kids got to hang out with horses Wednesday all while helping a local nonprofit.

The Tamaya Horse Rehabilitation Program kicked off its second annual fundraiser with “Youth Volunteer Day.”

The stable on the Santa Ana Pueblo welcomed middle and high school students, who bathed and groomed the horses and spruced up the stables to get ready for more events in the coming days.

“The volunteers part of this is that the horses get to interact with people so they become real loving and friendly,” Connie Collis said.

Fundraising events continue through Sunday at the Hyatt Tamaya Resort, including a community rodeo, golf tournament, and gala.

