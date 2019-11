Killer Nehemiah Griego will not be going to a treatment center in Houston.

Griego murdered his parents and three younger siblings in their South Valley home when he was 15.

He was supposed to be released when he turned 21 in March, but the state is fighting to keep him locked up, saying he’s a danger.

Griego’s attorney were asking that he be allowed to go to a mental health co-op in Houston in the meantime.

His attorneys have now withdrawn that request but they didn’t say why.