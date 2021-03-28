Why you should update your iPhone ASAP

On Friday, Apple released a new update for its iOS software system that fixes a potentially serious security breach. (Getty images)

(NEXSTAR) – On Friday, Apple released a new update for its iOS software system that fixes a potentially serious security breach. The new update impacts Webkit, a browser engine used in Safari.

According to Apple’s security website, Webkit is “processing maliciously crafted web content” that “may lead to universal cross-site scripting.” The issue “may have been actively exploited.”

Basically, the security threat “leaves your Apple device vulnerable to hacks regardless of whether you’re using Safari or other third-party browsers,” Mashable explains, hence why you should install the corrective update as soon as possible.

The update is available for the following devices:

iPhone 6s and later

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad Air 2 and later

iPad 5th generation and later

iPad mini 4 and later,

iPod touch (7th generation)

To install it, navigate to Settings > General > Software Update, and click “Download and Install.”