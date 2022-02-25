SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe has approved funding to buy electric vehicles for city operations. The City council approved the purchase of 17 new electric vehicles which will replace vehicles in five departments.
The city is also installing six publicly-accessible charging stations. Both projects are funded by a capital outlay grant from the legislature.