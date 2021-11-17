Sandia National Lab testing sensors in fog to make transportation safer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scientists at Sandia National Laboratory are trying to make flying through fog safer. Researchers are testing sensors in various types of fog at different distances. The goal is to test technology that might go into autonomous aircraft such as drones.
“It’s important to improve optical sensors to better perceive and identify objects through fog to protect human life, prevent property damage and enable new technologies and capabilities,” said Jeremy Wright in a news release, optical engineer.
The goal is to help detect people and objects in conditions that weren’t possible before. According to a news release from the Lab, in the fog facility, 64 nozzles spray a custom mixture of water and salt causing humidity to build and thick fog begins to form.
The news release states researchers measure the properties of fog over time to understand how it forms and changes. By adjusting environmental parameters, the researchers can change the fog properties to better match naturally occurring fog.
For more information, visit newsreleases.sandia.gov/fog_tests.