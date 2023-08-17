ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia National Labs is rolling out the “Enchilada Trap.” It is is one of the components to help run quantum computers. Scientists hope the enchilada trap will help them build more powerful quantum computers.

The ‘Enchilada Trap’ will harness electrically charged atoms or ions to run the complex calculations that quantum computers run. Sandia Labs say they have been working on this technology for 20 years. It is the second trap design, with the first one being named, “The Roadrunner Trap.”