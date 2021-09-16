Sandia Labs creates 3D imaging workflow that could benefit many industries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers at Sandia National Laboratories have created a method of processing 3D images for computer simulations that could benefit several industries, including health care, manufacturing and electric vehicles. According to a news release from Sandia Labs, they can also use the new method or EQUIPS (Efficient Quantification of Uncertainty in Image-based Physics Simulation) to test and optimize batteries used for large-scale energy storage and in vehicles.

Scott Roberts, Sandia’s principal investigator on the project said in a news release that the method could prove vital in certifying the credibility of high-performance computer simulations used in determining the effectiveness of various materials for weapons programs and other efforts.

“It’s really consistent with Sandia’s mission to do credible, high-consequence computer simulation,” Roberts said in the same news release. “We don’t want to just give you an answer and say, ‘trust us.’ We’re going to say, ‘here’s our answer and here’s how confident we are in that answer,’ so that you can make informed decisions.”

EQUIPS can use machine learning to quantify the uncertainty in how an image is drawn for 3D computer simulations. The news release states that the researchers shared the new workflow in a paper published in the journal Nature Communications.

Carianne Martinez, a Sandia computer scientist, said in the news release EQUIPS can help doctors and cancer patients. Instead of one answer, Martinez said the new workflow can help doctors create a range of prognoses to consider that can affect risk assessments and treatment decisions, such as chemotherapy or surgery.

For more information, visit newsreleases.sandia.gov/3d_imaging.