‘Q Station’ aims to be collaborative technology hub in Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new hub in Albuquerque aims to bring new business to the state. A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Q Station in Nob Hill.

It’s a project between the city’s economic development department, the Air Force Research Lab, and other organizations. The goal is to provide a place where companies and government entities can collaborate on new tech opportunities in the state with a focus on aerospace and directed energy. “We need facilities like this where we can get out in the community where we can make it easier to collaborate,” said Dr. Kelly Hammett of the Air Force Research Lab.

The New Mexico Trade Alliance was recently awarded a $750,000 grant for the station. That money will go to help buy communication technology for the space.

The space will include: