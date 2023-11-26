DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Some law enforcement agencies are encouraging iPhone users to be cautious following a new update.

The Middletown Division of Police in Ohio posted a warning to parents on Facebook over the weekend regarding the “NameDrop” feature included in the iOS 17 update.

The feature allows users to easily share their contact information with another iPhone or Apple Watch by holding the devices very close together.

After the devices connect, you can choose to share your info or receive the other person’s. You can also cancel the transfer by locking your phone or moving the devices away from each other before the process completes, according to Apple.

The company also stated on its website that NameDrop only works for sending new information, not updating a contact already in your phone.

“PARENTS: Don’t forget to change these settings on your child’s phone to help keep them safe,” the Middletown Division of Police wrote in its Facebook post.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan also shared a warning about the feature, which is turned on by default with the new update.

The sheriff’s office said that even though you can refuse to share your info, “many people do not check their settings and realize how their phone works.”

If you want to turn off the feature, go to “Settings”, tap “General,” and then click “AirDrop.” Toggle the “‘Bringing Devices Together” option to off.