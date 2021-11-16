Offering new features and more user-friendly design, NMDOT launches new website

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation will launch its redesigned website on Tuesday evening. In a press release, the department reports the new website is more user-friendly and provides organized information to the public.

“While the new site looks amazing, the department primarily focused on constituent needs in the redesign,” said Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval. “We asked employees and leaders within the department how we could improve the site to expand the agency’s service to the public and those we conduct business with. Our goal was to create a state agency website that’s not only transparent but also intuitive so people can quickly find the information they are looking for or have access to employees who will provide them with answers and guidance.”

The department says the new site has more info on construction projects, Park and Ride services, the latest travel information, road conditions, Rail Runner Train service, and much more. The website will go live on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at dot.nm.gov. Those going to the previous NMDOT website will be automatically redirected to the new site.