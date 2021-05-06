NMSU partners with tech company to bring augmented, virtual reality system to classrooms

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico State University is collaborating with a tech company to bring a virtual reality system into the classroom. The university is working with EON Reality to implement the EON-XR Platform into classrooms.

The company EON Reality is a global leader in augmented and virtual reality-based knowledge and skills transfer and has developed a standard for software that supports a variety of devices including mobile phones and drones.

“We are so pleased to work with EON Reality and to begin deploying technology that will increase capacity in the communities we serve,” said NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu. “The EON-ER platform offers significant instructional support of critical industries in our region -including manufacturing, aerospace, construction, health, agriculture, education and entertainment. This technology promises to transform learning and teaching in ways that will enhance regional workforce development and will provide our students with skills that will accelerate their social mobility.”

NMSU says the platform will help give a more immersive educational experience in industries. It will first be installed at NMSU’s Doña Ana Community College, then expand into the main campus.