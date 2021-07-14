NMSU investment fund backing esports startup

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Innovation Fund is investing in an esports platform called “Champria.” The esports startup developed by Zeke Chavez, a University of New Mexico alum, helps connect new players to an online team where they can practice and compete.

The platform tracks the data of matches, allowing users to track their partners, the competition, and the performance of their team’s roster. NMSU’s Arrowhead Innovation Fund and an investor in Silicon Valley are backing “Champria.”

According to the El Passo Herald-Post, “Champria” has set up more than 5,000 matches in the past three months. They also report that the platform has traction with hundreds of esports organizations across the county.

