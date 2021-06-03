NMSU investing in company building disinfecting robots

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Arrowhead Innovation Fund, a New Mexico State University fund, gave money to “Build with Robotics,” a company that builds robots like “Breezy One” used at the Albuquerque Sunport, is proven to eliminate nearly 100-percent of pathogens. NMSU officials say the fund’s investments are focused on solving problems and using technology to help with economic development.

Story continues below

According to officials, Build With Robots uses effective and safe disinfectants registered with the Environmental Protection Agency and on List N for proven effectiveness against COVID-19. It can be filled with 10 gallons of solution, enough for up to 400,000 square feet, and can disinfect more than 100,000 square feet an hour under regular operation. In addition, “Breezy One” can operate for about two to three hours before needing to recharge, which can be done in under an hour.