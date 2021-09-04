New simulation lab to break ground at KAFB

Technology

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base will soon have a new state-of-the-art laboratory to help develop space technology. Next week, officials will break ground on the Wargaming and Advanced Research Simulation Laboratory.

Story continues below:

The $6 million lab will be used for simulations to act out different scenarios using energy and space technology. It will also be used to help with space technology research and development.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES