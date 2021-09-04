New simulation lab to break ground at KAFB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base will soon have a new state-of-the-art laboratory to help develop space technology. Next week, officials will break ground on the Wargaming and Advanced Research Simulation Laboratory.
Story continues below:
- Unemployment: Businesses react to unemployment benefits ending
- Trending: Video shows moments shots rang out near Christ Lutheran School
- Weird: ‘He’s a wanderer’: Frankie, the 125-pound tortoise is missing in Madrid
- Community: APD officer released from hospital two weeks after shootout
- KRQE En Espanol: KRQE En Español: Jueves 2 de Septiembre 2021
The $6 million lab will be used for simulations to act out different scenarios using energy and space technology. It will also be used to help with space technology research and development.