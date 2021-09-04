New simulation lab to break ground at KAFB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kirtland Air Force Base will soon have a new state-of-the-art laboratory to help develop space technology. Next week, officials will break ground on the Wargaming and Advanced Research Simulation Laboratory.

The $6 million lab will be used for simulations to act out different scenarios using energy and space technology. It will also be used to help with space technology research and development.